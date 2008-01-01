Latest Telecoms News about Mexico

America Movil faces challenges as Latin America's telecoms sector evolves

While cutting debt and reducing capital spending will help offset pressure on its credit profile, intense competition and slower industry growth are a threat. ...

Ericsson Wins Mexican Indoor Coverage Contract

Telefonica Mexico selected Ericsson to supply more than 1,000 Ericsson Radio Dot Systems in Mexico City's urban areas....

America Movil Cutting Network Capex by 20 Percent

Latin America's America Movil plans to cut its network investment by at least 20 percent during 2016....

America Movil Posts Net Loss on Weaker Local Currencies

Mexico based America Movil has dropped into a net loss for the third quarter of this year as weak currencies took their toll on the company....

Fitch Affirms America Movil at 'A'; Outlook Stable

AMX's ratings reflect its position as the largest wireless service provider in Latin America with well-established multiple service platforms and solid network competitiveness and a high degree of geographical cash flow diversification,...

AT&T to Spend $3 Billion on Mexican Network Upgrades

USA based AT&T has outlined plans to iunvest US$3 billion on network upgrades, at its newly acquired Mexican subsidiaries, Iusacell and Nextel Mexico....

Elektrobit to develop mobile devices for the Mexsat satellite communication system

Elektrobit Wireless says that it is developing three types of android-based L-band mobile devices: satellite-terrestrial smartphone, a satellite-terrestrial rugged enhanced phone and a satellite rugged basic phone, for Mexico's Mexsat program....

Nextel Mexico Sold to AT&T

NII Holdings has completed the previously announced sale of its Mexican operations to AT&T for an aggregate purchase price of $1.88 billion, subject to customary post-closing adjustments....

America Movil Approves Tower Spin-Off Plan

America Movil has secured approval for a plan to spin off its Mexican towers into a separate company, which will see the creation of the region's second-largest tower operator....

Mexican passengers use mobile technology to improve the travel experience

Air passengers in Mexico are increasingly using smartphones and mobile technology to enhance their travel experience, according to a new survey from air transport IT specialist, SITA. ...

