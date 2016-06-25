Qualcomm makes $47 Billion Takeover Bid for NXP Semiconductor

Market for Used Smartphones Forecast to Grow to 222.6 Million Units in 2020

In the United States, most major carriers, retailers, and many online retailers (e-tailers) have implemented some type of trade-in strategy or platform to purchase used devices at a deep discount. ...read more

Demonetization Move Slows Down PC and Mobile Devices Market in India

Indian government's demonetization move of making old 500 and 1000 Rupees notes invalid as legal tender in the country has led to a slow down across many industries and consumer devices market seems to be no different. ...read more

Premium Devices Drive Tablet Market Growth in 3Q16

The main trends in the quarter were the ongoing expansion of detachables and the penetration of tablets in the commercial segment. ...read more

Australian Tablets fall by 17% for 5th quarter; Android overtakes iOS

The Australian tablet market experienced its fifth straight quarter of decline as the overall tablet market fell by 17.4% year on year (YoY) in 2016Q3. ...read more

Deutsche Telekom and Huawei demonstrate 5G E2E autonomous network slicing

Deutsche Telekom and Huawei demonstrate yet another world first 5G technology with the addition of end-to-end autonomous behavior for 5G network slicing. ...read more

Mobile Operators Choose 4G LTE Outdoor Small Cells to Manage Escalating Traffic Demand

Last year, the challenges of backhaul, power, permitting and siting, which previously stalled small cell rollout, were overcome with Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS) solutions ...read more

Ericsson and Telefonica first to bring LTE to El Salvador

Ericsson and Telefonica have announced that they will deploy El Salvador's first LTE network. ...read more

Chinese Smartphone Vendors Were Only Vendors in the Global Top Five to Increase Sales in Q3

Huawei is closing the gap with Apple. In the third quarter of 2016, there was less than a three percentage point difference in market share between them in the smartphone market. ...read more

SK Telecom and Ericsson conduct first multi-vehicular 5G trials with BMW

Ericsson, SK Telecom and BMW have revealed the most advanced 5G outdoor mobility trial, including the first multi-vehicular 5G trials. ...read more

Indian Smartphone Market Crosses 30 Million Shipments Milestone For The First Time

Smartphone market in India crossed the 30 Million unit shipments milestone for the first time ever in a quarter in CY Q3 2016 maintaining its healthy traction with 11 percent Year-on-Year growth. ...read more

Ericsson announces new tower-top design to optimize Radio System deployment

Ericsson is launching a new Tower-Top Site design that enables operators to deploy a fully-integrated suite of radio and microwave technologies, ...read more

Afrimax-Vodafone Deploys Airspan's LTE Network Architecture in Zambia

Airspan Networks announced that Afrimax-Vodafone Group has successfully completed the deployment of Airspan's leading LTE-Advanced indoor and outdoor network solutions. ...read more

5G subscriptions to reach half a billion in 2022

North America will lead the way in uptake of 5G subscriptions, where a quarter of all mobile subscriptions are forecast to be for 5G in 2022. ...read more

Mobile Drives Over a Third of All Email-Generated Revenue for the First Time

For the first time, mobile accounted for a third of all email-driven revenue in Q3 2016, a milestone in the shrinking gap between desktop and mobile, ...read more

NEC technology uses geomagnetism to locate individuals

NEC says that it has developed a technology that utilizes geomagnetism to determine the exact location of subjects inside of buildings, where the frame and other steel materials may interfere with GPS signals. ...read more

Huawei jumps 70% to ship over 10 million smart phones in EMEA in Q3 2016

Huawei is growing rapidly in EMEA. Its impressive performance continued in Q3, as it grew its smart phone shipments by 70% annually. ...read more

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Boost iOS Share in USA

The latest smartphone OS sales data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech shows a solid 5.2% percentage point US market share increase for iOS during the third quarter of 2016 to 34.2%. ...read more

Ericsson increases SoftBank data speeds by 40 percent in Tokyo station with Elastic RAN

Ericsson says that it has successfully completed the first commercial implementation of its Elastic Radio Access Network (RAN) for SoftBank's mobile network in Japan. ...read more